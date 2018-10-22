SEABROOK, N.H. (CBS) – A driver has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after police say she hit and killed a pedestrian in New Hampshire.

Andrew Dobson, 51, of Salisbury, Massachusetts, was walking on Ocean Boulevard (Route 1A) in Seabrook when he was hit by a Jeep around 8 p.m. Sunday. He was rushed to Portsmouth Hospital where he died.

The driver of the Jeep, Dawn Marie Barcellona, 57, also of Salisbury, was arrested a short time later and charged with negligent homicide-DUI, negligent homicide, and driving under the influence in an aggravated collision with serious injury.

Barcellona is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.