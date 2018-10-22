BOSTON (CBS) – The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at an astounding world record of $1.6 billion.

It’s expected to grow even larger before the next drawing Tuesday night at 11.

The cash option is currently $904.9 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wenesday night at 11. That jackpot now stands at $620 million. The cash value is $354.3 million.

“This could very well be the most exciting week ever for our customers and our retail partners and we remind everyone to keep the experience of playing the lottery enjoyable by playing responsibly,” said Michael Sweeney, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Ticket for both games are $2 apiece and can be bought in 44 states, including Massachusetts.