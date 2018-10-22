  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Massachusetts State Police, Nghia Le

BOSTON (AP) — Police have released the name of a man accused of stabbing a Massachusetts state trooper.

Massachusetts State police said Sunday that 18-year-old Nghia Le, of Manchester, New Hampshire, faces charges including armed assault with intent to murder. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Police say Le led police on a multi-state chase Friday after he was involved in a crash in New Hampshire and then carjacked a Toyota Camry.

The pursuit went into Vermont and ended in New Salem, Massachusetts, when Le crashed in an intersection. Police say Le then attacked a 47-year-old trooper.

trooper2 Man Accused Of Stabbing State Police Trooper Identified

A police chase ended with a trooper stabbed and suspect shot. (WBZ-TV)

Le was shot during the incident and remains hospitalized at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. He is to be arraigned this week.

Police say the trooper is recovering and is in “good spirits.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s