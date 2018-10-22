  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Louisa Moller
BOSTON (CBS) – There was plenty of energy outside Fenway Park, the day before the L.A. Dodgers take on the Red Sox in game one of the World Series Tuesday.

Fans from all over the country streamed into the team store and lined up for Fenway tours as others waited for signatures from their favorite players, like David Price who zoomed into the ballpark in his armored car.

fans 1 Fenway Faithful Get Ready For World Series Game 1

David Price’s car (WBZ-TV)

Sox fans seem to be optimistic about their chances against the Dodgers.

“Four games,” said Bostonians Karen Russell confidently, explaining how many games she believes the Red Sox will need to play to win the Series, “Four games, I said it and I’m usually right.”

Season ticket holder Paul Greeley says the Sox pitching staff will lead them to victory.

fans 2 Fenway Faithful Get Ready For World Series Game 1

Fenway Park (WBZ-TV)

“I’m really excited about it. I think this is when Price is going to earn his money, Sale is going to come back and be great, and I think we’re going to see Kimbrel have a real strong series as well,” Greeley said.

Dodger fans also milled around the park, taking in the sights and paying homage to baseball history.

“We’re going to be playing on such a historical park like Fenway. And you know, Dodgers and Red Sox are both very historical franchises,” said Dodgers fan Jacob Hong.

