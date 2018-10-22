BOSTON (CBS) — After exorcising some postseason demons in the ALCS, David Price will now take baseball’s biggest stage for the Red Sox in Game 2 of the World Series.

Boston manager Alex Cora announced the veteran lefty as his starter for Wednesday night’s Game 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park. Price will follow ace Chris Sale in the Boston rotation, with starters for Games 3 and 4 (and beyond) TBD by Cora and the Boston brass as the series progresses.

Price is fresh off of earning his first postseason victory as a starter with six scoreless innings against the Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS last week. It was his first win in 12 postseason starts, and his playoff record now sits at 3-9 with a 5.04 ERA. This postseason, Price is 1-1 in three appearances, allowing seven earned runs over 12.1 innings.

The good news is he’s had some success in his limited experience against the Dodgers, allowing just three earned runs (seven total) in 12 innings over a pair of starts. Price took the loss in his only outing against the Dodgers in a Red Sox uniform, allowing those three earned runs (and six total) off six hits and fives walks over five innings in an 8-5 Boston loss in L.A. in August 2016.

After Game 2 in Boston Wednesday night, the series will shift to Los Angeles for Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary).