Above, you can watch Phantom Gourmet’s recommendations for the top sushi spots in the region. Below, read a data-driven ranking of the best high-end sushi restaurants in Boston.

BOSTON (Hoodline) – Looking to sample the best sushi around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top high-end sushi spots in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Douzo

Photo: Daniel C./Yelp

Topping the list is Douzo, which offers a New England-inflected take on sushi. It features local lobster and seafood in its nigiri, sashimi and maki rolls. Other high-end options include grilled wagyu beef with miso pine nut sauce and grilled teriyaki salmon. A lively bar area delivers cocktails, sake, wine and beer.

Located at 131 Dartmouth St. in Back Bay, it is the highest-rated upscale sushi spot in Boston, boasting four stars out of 968 reviews on Yelp.

2. Oishii Boston

Photo: Oishii Boston/Yelp

Next up is South End’s Oishii Boston, situated at 1166 Washington St. An upscale sibling to the South End sushi bar of the same name, Oishii Boston offers specialty maki rolls to suit any taste. Most are based on raw fish, from tuna to eel, while others showcase wagyu beef, tempura and vegetarian options like avocado or shiitake mushrooms.

Specialty cocktails combine fruit juices and Japanese spirits, and the wine list is extensive.

With four stars out of 663 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

3. RUKA Restobar

Photo: Tiffany L./Yelp

Downtown Crossing’s RUKA Restobar, located at 505 Washington St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 316 reviews. It’s not your typical sushi spot, as the ingredients reflect Peruvian as much as Japanese cuisine.

Standout offerings include King Tupac, made from hamachi, spicy salmon, avocado, grilled onion and spicy coconut, and Hamachi Amarillo, which includes spicy tuna, quinoa, avocado, grilled peppers and acevichado sauce. Beyond sushi, look for stir-fries and grilled specialties.

4. PABU Boston

Photo: PABU Boston/Yelp

Also downtown, PABU Boston is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 282 Yelp reviews. It’s part of the Mina Group of restaurants that includes steak houses and gastropubs across the country.

This izakaya-style restaurant boasts an impressive menu of nigiri, sashimi and maki. Look for the simple salmon, avocado and sesame roll, or perhaps the Tokyo roll made with mackerel, ginger, green onion, shiso and sesame. The beverage book runs to 34 pages.

Head over to the Millennium Tower Boston, 3 Franklin St., to see for yourself.

5. Crudo

Photo: Angela S./Yelp

Finally, over in North End, check out Crudo, which has earned four stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp. This upscale yet relaxed spot has two floors of dining, as well as two different bars serving sushi, rice and noodle dishes, and entrees like ponzu steak and wasabi salmon.

There are both traditional and signature maki rolls, including the Rock the Lobstah (lobster, avocado, mango, honey aioli, orange and black tobiko).

Treat yourself by heading over to 78 Salem St.