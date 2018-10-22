  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Boston Marathon Bombing, Dzhokar Tsarnaev

BOSTON (AP) — Notes written by convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to law enforcement agents who were interrogating him in the hospital have been made public by lawyers appealing his case.

The notes were included in court documents filed by his lawyers, who are asking the court to suppress all statements he made to agents while hospitalized after his arrest on April 19, 2013. His lawyers say, among other things, the statements were not made voluntarily.

In the notes, Tsarnaev asks multiple times about his brother Tamerlan, who died in a confrontation with police in Watertown days after the bombing. Tsarnaev says he “did what is necessary” and that no one else was involved in the bombing but he and his brother.

Tsarnaev was sentenced to death in 2015.

