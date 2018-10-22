AMESBURY (CBS) – Police in Amesbury are looking for “suspicious” vehicle, after an 8-year-old boy reported that two men approached him in his driveway.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon at a house on the corner of Clinton and Market streets. An 8-year-old boy reported that two men in an older model green Jeep Cherokee approached him and gestured. What that gesture was, police say, is unclear.

When the boy’s father came outside, the car drove away, according to Amesbury Police.

Officials say it isn’t clear if the encounter was innocent or potentially dangerous. A police department Facebook post about it was quickly shared more than 500 times – and had neighbors on edge. “It’s kind of concerning,” said Jesse Rogers, a resident of 42 years. “I’ve got some young grandchildren up the street, and there’s young kids next door.”

“Unfortunately we live in a time where kids can’t just play in the driveway anymore,” said Wayne Dutch. “People are crazy.”

Police believe this is an isolated incident. They say they only know one section of the license plate: 15.

If you know anything about the car or its occupants, you are asked to call Amesbury Police’s non-emergency number at 978-388-1212.