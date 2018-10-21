  • WBZ TV

SWAMPSCOTT

SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) – A Swampscott educator who was placed on leave after coming out as transgender is returning to the classroom.

swampscottprincipal Transgender Educator In Swampscott Returning To The Classroom

Principal Shannon Daniels. (Image Credit: Swampscott Public Schools)

Shannon Daniels, then the principal of Stanley School, came out as transgender in a letter to parents in February.

Daniels’ contract was not renewed after parents issued a vote of no confidence to the superintendent.

But as part of an agreement with Swampscott Public Schools, Danields will return to the district as a teacher for the 2019-2020 school year.

In a statement, Daniels said his return to the classroom sends a positive message.

“I believe this win-win agreement sends a positive message to the Swampscott community and particularly our students about responding to conflict with empathy, creativity, compromise and collaboration,” Daniels said.

