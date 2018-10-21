SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) – A Swampscott educator who was placed on leave after coming out as transgender is returning to the classroom.

Shannon Daniels, then the principal of Stanley School, came out as transgender in a letter to parents in February.

Daniels’ contract was not renewed after parents issued a vote of no confidence to the superintendent.

But as part of an agreement with Swampscott Public Schools, Danields will return to the district as a teacher for the 2019-2020 school year.

In a statement, Daniels said his return to the classroom sends a positive message.

“I believe this win-win agreement sends a positive message to the Swampscott community and particularly our students about responding to conflict with empathy, creativity, compromise and collaboration,” Daniels said.