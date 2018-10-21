Filed Under:German Shepherd Resource and Rescue Center, Local TV, Pet Adoption, Pet Parade

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption through the German Shepherd Resource and Rescue Center was featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

louie Pet Parade: German Shepherd Resource And Rescue Center

Louie is up for adoption through the German Shepherd Resource & Rescue Center (Photo Courtesy: German Shepherd Resource & Rescue Center)

Louie is a one-and-a-half-year-old “goofy boy.” He has already gone through some training and is ready for a forever home.

dino Pet Parade: German Shepherd Resource And Rescue Center

Dino is up for adoption through the German Shepherd Resource & Rescue Center (WBZ-TV)

Dino was timid when he arrived at the rescue center but has bloomed while staying in a foster home.

jessie Pet Parade: German Shepherd Resource And Rescue Center

Jessie is up for adoption through the German Shepherd Resource & Rescue Center (WBZ-TV)

When Jessie was just eight-months-old and with her first family, she fought a bear in the yard. The attack traumatized Jessie and lost her an eye but she is still a great dog.

The rescue center has an event coming up at the Danvers dog park on October 28.

For more information about these dogs or to become a foster home visit the German Shepherd Center’s website.

