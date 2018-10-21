BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption through the German Shepherd Resource and Rescue Center was featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Louie is a one-and-a-half-year-old “goofy boy.” He has already gone through some training and is ready for a forever home.

Dino was timid when he arrived at the rescue center but has bloomed while staying in a foster home.

When Jessie was just eight-months-old and with her first family, she fought a bear in the yard. The attack traumatized Jessie and lost her an eye but she is still a great dog.

The rescue center has an event coming up at the Danvers dog park on October 28.

For more information about these dogs or to become a foster home visit the German Shepherd Center’s website.