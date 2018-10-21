BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday afternoon had gotten off to a good start for Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel. But that changed in an instant.

Michel took a handoff early in the second quarter, on the third play of the Patriots’ third drive of the game, and he ran to the left side of the line. He was met there by defensive tackle Bilal Nichols, who wrapped up Michel and twisted the running back down to the field.

Michel fumbled immediately, and the Bears recovered. While that was troubling for the Patriots in and of itself, it was compounded by Michel staying down on the turf.

Sony Michel just got his leg twisted the way legs aren’t supposed to be twisted pic.twitter.com/tZVxzinMGD — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 21, 2018

Soon after, the Patriots reported it as a knee injury. He needed help from the trainers to get off the field, with a number of players from both teams tapping Michel’s helmet as he made his way to the sideline.

Michel was then carted to the locker room.

Michel had rushed for 22 yards on four carries and he caught one pass for 13 yards prior to suffering the injury.

This post will be updated when information becomes available…