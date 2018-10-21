BOSTON (CBS) – People of all ages came together on Sunday to spread a little peace and kindness through a whole lot of hands-on service actives.

The Martin Richard Foundation held its Autumn Service Day at the IBEW in Dorchester. People made blankets and gift packages and created cards for those in need.

The day of community service is part of the legacy created by the family of 8-year-old Martin, the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombings.

“We are here to honor Martin’s message of peace and kindness, and volunteerism and service is what peace and kindness means to our organization,” said Terri Ladka, the foundation’s executive director.

Scott Bertolami volunteered with his wife and two children.

“This is an opportunity to give back to a family we’ve known for many years. And we’ve seen the impact from the events in their life and it’s a chance to do something for somebody else,” Bertolami said.

The foundation partnered with Hope & Comfort, which provides basic hygiene products and education for people in the Boston area.

“Today we packing more than 300 hygiene kits to go out to Boston public schools, Boys and Girls Clubs and Wonderfund, and making well wish cards to inspire the kids we serve,” said Jesse Mattleman, Hope & Comfort’s executive director.

More than 250 volunteers took part in the event.