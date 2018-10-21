Filed Under:Brockton, Brockton Police, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting

BROCKTON (CBS) — A man who was shot by Brockton Police Friday as he was “brandishing a knife” while approaching the officers has died, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office announced Sunday. He has been identified as Christopher Calabro, 25, of Brockton.

According to the D.A., police responded to a report of a man with a knife on Court Street around 12:15 p.m. Friday. “Two Brockton Police officers responded in separate cruisers. The initial investigation indicates that the male who was shot was brandishing a knife at the Brockton Police officers and shots were fired.”

Calabro was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before he was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He was pronounced dead in Boston around 8:15 Friday night.

Neither of the police officers were injured. State Police and the District Attorney will investigate the shooting.

