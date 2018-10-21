  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – More than 1,000 runners took part in the 36th annual Boston Firefighters Local 718 10K Memorial Road Race on Sunday.

The annual run memorializes the firefighters who have given their lives while serving the city of Boston.

boston fire 10k runners Boston Firefighters 10K Memorial Road Race Held In Dorchester

Runners take part in the race around Dorchester Bay. (WBZ-TV)

“Race day is a celebration of their lives, while raising money for several local charities, funding scholarships and also providing a great running event enjoyed by generations,” the race website states.

boston fire 10k start Boston Firefighters 10K Memorial Road Race Held In Dorchester

The start of the Boston Firefighters 10K Memorial Road Race. (WBZ-TV)

Organizers say money raised from the race around Dorchester Bay funds several local charities and scholarships.

