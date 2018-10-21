BOSTON (CBS) – More than 1,000 runners took part in the 36th annual Boston Firefighters Local 718 10K Memorial Road Race on Sunday.

The annual run memorializes the firefighters who have given their lives while serving the city of Boston.

“Race day is a celebration of their lives, while raising money for several local charities, funding scholarships and also providing a great running event enjoyed by generations,” the race website states.

Organizers say money raised from the race around Dorchester Bay funds several local charities and scholarships.