BOSTON (CBS) — Mitchell Trubisky started Sunday’s game vs. the Patriots by completing just two of his seven passes for 22 yards. Clearly, the passing game wasn’t functioning all that spectacularly.

But Trubisky certainly had his legs working.

That was never more clear than on a third-and-5 at the New England 8-yard line for the Bears, who gained a bonus possession off a fumble by Cordarrelle Patterson.

Trailing 7-3, the Bears were looking to find the end zone to take a lead. On the third-down snap, Trubisky dropped back, ran backward, evaded the rush of Adrian Clayborn and Trey Flowers:

Trubisky then broke across the width of the whole field before picking up a few blocks and trotting casually into the end zone.

It was only a seven-yard run, but Trubisky ran just over 72 yards on the play:

The touchdown put the Bears ahead 10-7 late in the first quarter.

