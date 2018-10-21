BOSTON (CBS) — Mitchell Trubisky started Sunday’s game vs. the Patriots by completing just two of his seven passes for 22 yards. Clearly, the passing game wasn’t functioning all that spectacularly.

But Trubisky certainly had his legs working.

That was never more clear than on a third-and-5 at the New England 8-yard line for the Bears, who gained a bonus possession off a fumble by Cordarrelle Patterson.

Trailing 7-3, the Bears were looking to find the end zone to take a lead. On the third-down snap, Trubisky dropped back, ran backward, evaded the rush of Adrian Clayborn and Trey Flowers:

Would you believe us if we told you this play ended with a Mitch Trubisky rushing touchdown? pic.twitter.com/NARWWA9rZa — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 21, 2018

Trubisky then broke across the width of the whole field before picking up a few blocks and trotting casually into the end zone.

Unfortunately this does not could as a 50-yard rushing touchdown for Mitch Trubisky. Only 8 yards. pic.twitter.com/u1J0eQJkNB — 360°FantasyFootball (@360FFB) October 21, 2018

It was only a seven-yard run, but Trubisky ran just over 72 yards on the play:

Mitchell Trubisky covered 71.9 yards of distance on his 8-yard touchdown run, the most scramble distance a quarterback has covered on any play this season.#NEvsCHI #DaBears pic.twitter.com/dTT3QJYZe9 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 21, 2018

The touchdown put the Bears ahead 10-7 late in the first quarter.