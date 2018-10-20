BOSTON (CBS) — There is no winner for Friday’s Mega Million drawing meaning the jackpot has climbed to an “all-time world record” number. The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is an estimated $1.6 billion.

The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing of $1 billion were 15 23 53 65 70 and Mega Ball 7. While there was no jackpot winner, one ticket in New Hampshire, along with 14 other tickets nationwide, won at least $1 million.

The estimated cash option for next drawing will be $905 million. Tickets will be sold for $2 each until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Previously the largest lottery jackpot in history was the $1.586 billion Powerball drawing in January of 2016.