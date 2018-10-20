BOSTON (CBS) — The World Series matchup is set, and it will be an East Coast vs. West Coast battle.

With a win in Game 7 over the Brewers on Saturday night, the Dodgers won the NLCS to earn the trip to the World Series. It will be the second straight season in the Fall Classic for the Dodgers, as they lost to the Houston Astros in seven games last year.

The Red Sox punched their World Series ticket on Thursday night when they beat the Astros 4-1, eliminating the defending champions from the ALCS in just five games.

The Red Sox and Dodgers have not met since the 2016 season, when Los Angeles won two out of three in an early-August series at Dodger Stadium. In total, the two teams have only played 15 games against each other in history, with the Red Sox owning an 8-7 record. This will mark the first ever postseason meeting for the historic franchises.

The series will feature two managers who played for both teams. Red Sox manager Alex Cora played for the Dodgers from 1998 to 2004, and he played for the Red Sox from 2005-08. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts played for the Dodgers from 2002-04, before being traded to Boston during the ’04 season and contributing to the team’s first World Series victory in 86 years.

Game 1 of the World Series will take place Tuesday night at Fenway Park. Game 2 will be held Wednesday, before the series heads west for Games 3-5, held Friday, Saturday and Sunday — if necessary. (Full schedule here.)

If the World Series needs a Game 7, that game will take place on Halloween at Fenway Park.