October 20, 2018
Are you ready for winter? On this edition of Centro, we tell you about a free program that wants to help you be ready and able to pay for your heating bills! The non-profit organization ABCD (Action for Boston Community Development Agency) is urging struggling income-eligible families to apply for fuel assistance. More than 26,000 households received help from ABCD’s Fuel Assistance Program and their Winter Emergency Campaign. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with ABCD Citywide Boston Hispanic Center Director Ivana Serret. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
WINTER EMERGENCY CAMPAIGN
ABCD Fuel Assistance
Hotline: 617-357-6012
www.abcdboston.org
Donations: 617-348-6559
www.bostonabcd.org/give
