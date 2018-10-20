October 20, 2018

Are you ready for winter? On this edition of Centro, we tell you about a free program that wants to help you be ready and able to pay for your heating bills! The non-profit organization ABCD (Action for Boston Community Development Agency) is urging struggling income-eligible families to apply for fuel assistance. More than 26,000 households received help from ABCD’s Fuel Assistance Program and their Winter Emergency Campaign. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with ABCD Citywide Boston Hispanic Center Director Ivana Serret. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

WINTER EMERGENCY CAMPAIGN

ABCD Fuel Assistance

Hotline: 617-357-6012

www.abcdboston.org

Donations: 617-348-6559

www.bostonabcd.org/give



