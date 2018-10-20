WBZ, Centro, Centro en Espanol, CBS Boston, Yadires Nova Salcedo, Yadires Nova-Salcedo, Nova, Salcedo, Yadires, Boston, Massachusetts, New England, Latino, Community, Latinos, Hispanic, Latino Community, Hispanics, Spanish, Winter, Cold Weather, Heating Bills, ABCD, Fuel Assistance, Winter Emergency Campaign, Emergency Campaign, Hurricane Victims, Boston Hispanic Center, Director, Ivana Serret, Ivana, Serret
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo

October 20, 2018
Are you ready for winter? On this edition of Centro, we tell you about a free program that wants to help you be ready and able to pay for your heating bills! The non-profit organization ABCD (Action for Boston Community Development Agency) is urging struggling income-eligible families to apply for fuel assistance. More than 26,000 households received help from ABCD’s Fuel Assistance Program and their Winter Emergency Campaign. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with ABCD Citywide Boston Hispanic Center Director Ivana Serret. Tune in!

Watch Centro in Spanish

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
WINTER EMERGENCY CAMPAIGN
ABCD Fuel Assistance
Hotline: 617-357-6012
www.abcdboston.org
Donations: 617-348-6559
www.bostonabcd.org/give
 
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

