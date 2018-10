BOSTON (CBS) — A fire in Boston on Friday did some particularly pricey damage. A Lamborghini went up in flames while parked on Boylston Street in front of the Boston Public Library.

When Boston Firefighters arrived, the vehicle was partially engulfed. It is not clear what caused the fire.

Fortunately, no one was hurt by the fire but the car’s owner is likely devastated. The average cost of a Lamborghinis is about $200,000.