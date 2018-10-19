Filed Under:Local TV, Lottery, Wareham

WAREHAM (CBS) — A Wareham convenience store employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in lottery tickets.

Wareham police said they responded to the Cumberland Farms on Depot Street Thursday for a report of a worker stealing lottery tickets. They said they learned the employee had stolen about $3,400 worth of tickets over the past four weeks.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Matthew Christianson, of New Bedford, and charged him with larceny over $1,200. He was arraigned at Wareham District Court.

Matthew Christianson (Image credit: Wareham police)

Police have not specified what kind of lottery tickets Christianson allegedly stole. The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $1 billion, the second-largest in United States lottery history. The Powerball jackpot is $470 million.

