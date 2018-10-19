BOSTON (CBS) — After playing their last three games at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are back on the road this weekend for an out-of-conference matchup with the Chicago Bears.

After a bumpy start to the season, New England is going for their fourth straight win. Their offense is back on track, averaging 40 points over their last three games, and their defense is making the plays they have to make to win. The Bears, meanwhile, have been one of the surprising teams in the NFL, but are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 31-28 loss in Miami.

Here’s how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports teams see Sunday’s game playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV

The Patriots have put up 119 points in the last three games. And Tom Brady still feels like the offense can get a whole lot better. That’s scary.

Patriots 28, Bears 17

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV

The Bears are tough, especially at home. I feel like this has the makings to be a sloppy game. But the Patriots and Brady will hang in and do enough to get the win.

Patriots 27, Bears 17

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV

I feel like this game is a sneaky one for the Pats. After coming off a huge win against Kansas City, they have to go to Chicago and try to get their first road win of the season.

The Bears are playing better. They have an elite pass rusher in Khalil Mack and he makes everyone on that defense better. They run the ball hard with Jordan Howard and Mitchell Trubisky is accurate and efficient for a young quarterback.

Here’s the problem. The Pats will probably run the ball directly at Mack and try to tire him out (not to mention, test his bad ankle). If the Patriots get a lead, they will force the Bears offense out of their comfort zone and that’s where the Pats excel.

I think this will be a tough game for the Patriots, but they’ll leave Chicago with another W.

Patriots 31, Bears 17

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

The Bears had a nice little run. They put a scare into the Packers, they went on a little three-game winning streak, and people started thinking they were legit.

Then they lost to the Dolphins. The Dolphins, who were quarterbacked by Brock Osweiler.

Yikes.

While Mitchell Trubisky may be able to put up some good numbers against the Patriots’ defense, the Patriots are going to be too much — and I’d say that even if Khalil Mack were fully healthy.

Patriots 34, Bears 19

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Bears are on the rise, out of their five-year hibernation from being a good football team. Khalil Mack changed everything on their defense, while Mitchell Trubisky and Jordon Howard are playmakers on offense. Tight end Trey Burton isn’t catching many passes, but he has three touchdowns in Chicago’s last four games. Against a so-so Patriots defense, the Chicago offense may be able to put up some numbers.

But the Patriots offense is clicking right now, and Mack is nursing a bad ankle. That’s a recipe for disaster for Chicago. Plus, they just lost to a team with Brock Osweiler as their quarterback, so it’s hard to see them bouncing back this weekend.

Patriots 31, Bears 24

