  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Lottery, Mega Millions, Powerball

BRAINTREE (CBS) — A nearly $1 billion jackpot is up for grabs in Friday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing.

The $970 million prize is the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, only behind the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016.

The cash option is $548.6 million. The odds of winning it all are about 1 in 300 million.

Related: What To Do If You Win The Lottery

Friday night’s drawing will happen at 11 p.m.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday night at 11. That jackpot now stands at $430 million after no winner was drawn Wednesday night.

Ticket for both games are $2 apiece and can be bought in 44 states, including Massachusetts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s