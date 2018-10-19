BRAINTREE (CBS) — A nearly $1 billion jackpot is up for grabs in Friday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing.

The $970 million prize is the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, only behind the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016.

The cash option is $548.6 million. The odds of winning it all are about 1 in 300 million.

Friday night’s drawing will happen at 11 p.m.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday night at 11. That jackpot now stands at $430 million after no winner was drawn Wednesday night.

Ticket for both games are $2 apiece and can be bought in 44 states, including Massachusetts.