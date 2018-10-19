BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman is not a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers. But he still wants to see them make it to the World Series.

Why on earth would someone who grew up a San Francisco Giants fan want the Dodgers to make it to the Fall Classic? In Edelman’s case, it so they lose. Or as Edelman put it Friday in the Patriots locker room, so that the Red Sox “pound” them.

“I hate the Dodgers,” the receiver said Friday. “I hope they do make it, and the Sox pound ’em.”

Video: Julian Edelman couldn’t have been more clear on his feelings about baseball — “I hate the Dodgers.” pic.twitter.com/UsU2Ye49uY — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 19, 2018

Boston is already through to the World Series after beating the defending champion Houston Astros in the ALCS. Los Angeles currently owns a 3-2 lead over the Brewers in the NLCS, with Game 6 in Milwaukee on Friday night.

Edelman is no stranger to the other Boston sports franchises. He was sporting a custom No. 11 Celtics jersey a few weeks ago, and returned the favor by giving Celtics guard Kyrie Irving his own No. 11 Patriots jersey earlier this week. The receiver and many of his teammates are usually spotted at a handful of Celtics, Bruins and Red Sox games throughout their respective seasons.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who also has roots as a Giants fan, did not tune in to Thursday night’s Red Sox ALCS clincher. But he has been rooting for the Sox this postseason and has enjoyed this ridiculous run by Boston sports teams since arriving in New England in 2000.

“It’s been a lot of fun, to kind of be part of winning with your own team and here to celebrate the other wins too,” he said of Boston’s 10 titles in the last 18 years. “I’ve had a lot of friends on all those teams over the years and it’s great to see everyone playing well. To see the Red Sox doing what they’re doing; when I first got here in 2000 they had some good teams and really broke through just like we did. It has been a lot of fun since.

“Boston’s got it pretty good right now,” said Brady.