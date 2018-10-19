BOSTON (CBS) — Among Boston Red Sox starters in the regular season, Jackie Bradley Jr. ranked last in batting average, and second-to-last in both slugging percentage and OPS.

But the regular season doesn’t mean much come playoff time, as evidenced by Bradley delivering a series of critical hits in Boston’s 4-1 ALCS win over the Red Sox. And as a result of that offense, he was named MVP of the series.

“Speechless. It’s amazing. I have amazing teammates, amazing staff. Everybody’s such a blessing,” Bradley said after Boston’s 4-1 win in Game 5. “This is what we set out to do when we come to spring training. And we battled — we’ve been battle tested, played against a lot of great ball teams. This is definitely a special moment.”

Bradley was given the honors following Boston’s 4-1 win over the Astros in Game 5 in Houston on Thursday night. He was 0-for-3 with a walk in Game 5, but it was his work in Games 2-4 that earned the honor for Bradley.

In Game 2, he delivered a three-run double off the Monster, turning a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead with one swing of the bat. The Red Sox would never give up that lead.

In Game 3, in a tight 4-2 game in the eighth inning, Bradley turned on a fastball from Roberto Osuna and smashed it over the right field fence for a grand slam. The game was officially out of reach for Houston.

And in Game 4, with the Red Sox trailing 5-4 in the sixth inning, Bradley crushed a first-pitch changeup from Josh James and again sent it over the wall in right field. That homer turned a one-run deficit into a one-run lead, and yet again, the Red Sox would not relinquish that lead.

All three of those hits came with two outs, as well.

“I felt good. I felt good,” Bradley said. “I think it kind of just all boils down to having a game plan and obviously executing. You can have a game plan but sometimes it might not work out. But as a batter you want to swing at good pitches. You want to swing at pitches you can handle.”