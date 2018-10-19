READING (CBS) – Two people suffering from possible drug overdoses were revived using Narcan after a crash on Interstate 95 in Reading.

The crash happened on I-95 South near Exit 37A late Friday morning. Two left lanes were closed while firefighters and ambulances responded to the scene.

Massachusetts State Police said two people were found non-responsive and not breathing. They were revived by a trooper using Narcan, which can reverse symptoms of an overdose.

Both people were brought to area hospitals. The driver of the car they hit was uninjured.