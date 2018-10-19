BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Fire Department rescued a dog that took a walk inside the I-93 tunnel Thursday night.

Firefighters found the husky in the O’Neill Tunnel when they were returning from a motor vehicle accident call. They shared a photo of the pup on Twitter just before 11 p.m. asking if anyone had lost her.

Members of Engine 8 & Ladder 1 at the North End Firehouse located at 392 Hanover Street found a Husky Dog wandering throughout the North End. If you lost your dog…the BFD found her. @CityOfBoston @bostonpolice @MspcaAngell @MassStatePolice @MBTATransitPD pic.twitter.com/AeLp1CC2lT — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 19, 2018

Others joined in on the social media effort to help bring this husky home.

This pup was found in North End, after a 93 tunnel expedition. @BostonFire officer walking him around, trying to find parent. Please share. @universalhub #northendboston Please RT. 392 Hanover Street is where he will be – Boston Fire House. #boston #lostdog pic.twitter.com/S6nDpHEGgK — Kathryn R Burton (@KathrynRBurton) October 19, 2018

Less than an hour later, the department shared a happy update. A photo they posted showed the very excited husky jumping on her grateful owner.

“Owner & “Sky” have been reunited,” the department tweeted. “Thank you @bostonpolice for escorting the owner to the firehouse & thank you to everyone who assisted with this reunion.”