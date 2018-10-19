  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Fire Department rescued a dog that took a walk inside the I-93 tunnel Thursday night.

Firefighters found the husky in the O’Neill Tunnel when they were returning from a motor vehicle accident call. They shared a photo of the pup on Twitter just before 11 p.m. asking if anyone had lost her.

Others joined in on the social media effort to help bring this husky home.

Less than an hour later, the department shared a happy update. A photo they posted showed the very excited husky jumping on her grateful owner.

dog tunnel PHOTOS: Husky Found Inside Highway Tunnel Overjoyed To Be Back With Owner

The husky is reunited with her owner after being lost in a highway tunnel. (Photo credit: Boston Fire Department)

“Owner & “Sky” have been reunited,” the department tweeted. “Thank you @bostonpolice for escorting the owner to the firehouse & thank you to everyone who assisted with this reunion.”

