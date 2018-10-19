Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Fire Department rescued a dog that took a walk inside the I-93 tunnel Thursday night.
Firefighters found the husky in the O’Neill Tunnel when they were returning from a motor vehicle accident call. They shared a photo of the pup on Twitter just before 11 p.m. asking if anyone had lost her.
Others joined in on the social media effort to help bring this husky home.
Less than an hour later, the department shared a happy update. A photo they posted showed the very excited husky jumping on her grateful owner.
“Owner & “Sky” have been reunited,” the department tweeted. “Thank you @bostonpolice for escorting the owner to the firehouse & thank you to everyone who assisted with this reunion.”