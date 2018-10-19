BOSTON (CBS) — It’s really hard not to feel great about the 2018-19 Boston Celtics.

The C’s started their season on a high note, tipping off the NBA’s new year with a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston pulled off their 105-87 victory despite Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward struggling in their first games back from injury, a true sign of the team’s superior depth.

Jayson Tatum led the way with 23 points, picking up right where he left off in his amazing rookie season. WBZ-TV Sports producer Scott Sullivan sat down with Steve Burton to discuss the upcoming season for the new edition of “A Slice Of Sully,” and is expecting Tatum to bring his game to another level in his sophomore campaign.

“It looks like he’s already taken another step up. The offseason and everything he worked on, he has all the moves out there. He can score in any kind of way,” Sully said of the 20-year-old. “Tatum is a bad dude, man. He is a bad dude. He is going to be a star.”

Sully thinks the Celtics will not only make it to the NBA Finals this season, but will come out victorious over the Golden State Warriors (though he admits his predictions have been a little off recently, with the Red Sox now in the World Series). The biggest concern with the team is Brad Stevens keeping everyone happy with their playing time and the number of shots they get, but Sully isn’t worried about the best coach in the NBA.

“Something tells me Brad will figure it out. That’s why he’s the best coach in the NBA. He knows how to get the guys to be all-in on team basketball,” he said. “They have great leadership with Al Horford and Kyrie Iving, and I think they’ll come together for the greater good and go for championship No. 18.”

Check out the full Celtics preview in the video above!