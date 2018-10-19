  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – There was plenty of reason for the Red Sox to celebrate Thursday night, and not just clinching a spot in the 2018 World Series.

Hurley: There’s No More Underestimating These Red Sox

Thursday also marked manager Alex Cora’s 43rd birthday. Because Boston’s dramatic Game 4 win happened after midnight, the team’s series clinching Game 5 win was technically the second win to happen on Cora’s birthday.

gettyimages 1052492966 Red Sox Sing Happy Birthday To Alex Cora After Clinching World Series Berth

Manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with the William Harridge Trophy after defeating the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game Five of the American League Championship Series to advance to the 2018 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“The last out yesterday was like around 12:10. So we won two on my birthday. I’ll take it. I’ll take it,” Cora said.

Before the team popped champagne in the clubhouse, they serenaded Cora with a festive version of “happy birthday.” A smiling Cora responded with a tip of the cap to his players.

With Thursday’s victory, Cora became the first manager from Puerto Rico to lead his team to the World Series.

