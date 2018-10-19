BOSTON (CBS/AP) – There was plenty of reason for the Red Sox to celebrate Thursday night, and not just clinching a spot in the 2018 World Series.

Thursday also marked manager Alex Cora’s 43rd birthday. Because Boston’s dramatic Game 4 win happened after midnight, the team’s series clinching Game 5 win was technically the second win to happen on Cora’s birthday.

“The last out yesterday was like around 12:10. So we won two on my birthday. I’ll take it. I’ll take it,” Cora said.

Before the team popped champagne in the clubhouse, they serenaded Cora with a festive version of “happy birthday.” A smiling Cora responded with a tip of the cap to his players.

With Thursday’s victory, Cora became the first manager from Puerto Rico to lead his team to the World Series.

