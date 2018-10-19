BOSTON (CBS) — It’s World Series time in Boston once again.

With a 4-1 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night, the Boston Red Sox won the American League Championship Series and earned a trip to the World Series.

The Red Sox will have plenty of time to celebrate that win, too, as they’ll have four days of rest before having to ramp themselves up for Game 1.

The Sox don’t yet know which team they’ll be facing once the World Series does begin. The Dodgers currently lead the NLCS 3-2 over the Brewers, with Game 6 scheduled for Friday night, and Game 7 coming Saturday if necessary.

While the Red Sox are likely hoping for that series to go seven games, here’s what they know will be their schedule in MLB’s final series of the season.

The start times for all games is yet to be determined.

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 23

Fenway Park, Boston

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 24

Fenway Park, Boston

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 26

National League ballpark

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 27

National League ballpark

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 28**

National League ballpark

Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 30**

Fenway Park, Boston

Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 31**

Fenway Park, Boston

**If necessary

The Red Sox have had home-field advantage for all three of their World Series victories this century. The Red Sox swept the Cardinals in 2004 and then swept the Rockies in 2007, before beating the Cardinals in six games in 2013.