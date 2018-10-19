Filed Under:Fire, Orange

ORANGE (AP) — A fire has caused a home to collapse in western Massachusetts, and authorities say at least one person has died.

The state Department of Fire Services says the blaze happened Friday afternoon in downtown Orange.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth says officials needed to use heavy equipment to recover the body of the victim. She says another person was injured and was taken to a hospital.
Mieth says the cause is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

Orange is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of Boston.

