The 73rd Annual Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT, only on CBS. The Tony Awards honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

The nominations for the 2019 TONY Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment will return as executive producers. Weiss will also serve as director for the 19th consecutive year.

Check back for more details as the awards draw closer.