  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By Chris McKinnon
Filed Under:Backyard Betty's, Boston, Chris McKinnon, Local TV, South Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Diners at a new South Boston restaurant can play with their food before it arrives at the table. And that’s the whole point. “We didn’t want to just be basic and boring,” explained PJ Crowley, general manager at Backyard Betty’s.

pm backyard bettys2 Augmented Reality Is On The Menu At South Boston Diner

The menu at Backyard Betty’s (WBZ-TV)

Creativity is key at Backyard Betty’s and it starts with the menu. Some of their most popular items jump right off the page.  By using Snapchat diners are able to tap into augmented reality and get an up-close look at the Nashville Chicken Sandwich or Southwest Nachos before placing their order.

pm backyard bettys3 Augmented Reality Is On The Menu At South Boston Diner

Backyard Betty’s menu allows for customers to get a 360-degree of their food before it’s ordered through augmented reality (WBZ-TV)

“There’s always a sense of astonishment when they first unlock one of the dishes. And then the next thing you know they’re snapping pictures all over the place,” said Crowley.

Once the photo is on your screen it’s a full 3-D, 360-degree view. The virtual dish is easily manipulated. Users can make the images bigger, smaller, zoom in to see each piece of cilantro, or zoom out to see how big the side of fries will be. You can even virtually place the meal in someone’s hands and snap a photo.

backyard bettys Augmented Reality Is On The Menu At South Boston Diner

General Manager PJ Crowley holds a plate of augmented reality food (WBZ-TV)

“We are making it more interactive. Kind of like having a food fight but without, kind of, the mess,” Crowley told WBZ-TV.

The most fun part might be the side-by-side comparison of the real dish next to the virtual one.

“It’s kind of nice way to share an experience of a place. So, we’re having a lot of fun,” he said.

Backyard Betty’s kicked off their augmented reality menu with five popular items and may add to the list in the future.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s