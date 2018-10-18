SCITUATE (CBS) – A fox attacked two females in Scituate within a 12 hour span Thursday.

“The animal ended up in my house and I’m pulling kicking I can’t get it off,” victim Kelli Rodgers told WBZ.

Rodgers was letting her dog in the house Thursday night when she saw an animal in her backyard. Worried about her family’s chickens she tried to scare it away. That’s when she says the Fox came barreling around the corner right at her into her home on Old Oaken Bucket Road.

“The kids were screaming it was chaos I couldn’t get the thing off of me I finally at one point did get it off, I thought I threw it out the door and I couldn’t get the door closed, it came back it latched onto my right arm,” Rodgers said.

Another woman was also attacked. It happened early Thursday morning next to her garage on Tack Factory Pond Drive.

“She started screaming for me and she just got a scratch she’s fine,” said the victim’s husband.

Scituate Police are warning residents to be on alert and to keep an eye on their pets.