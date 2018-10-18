HOUSTON — The Boston Red Sox are one win away from reaching the World Series, thanks to an 8-6 win over the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS on Wednesday night.

The game ended with Andrew Benintendi making a diving catch in left field to extinguish a bases-loaded threat from the Astros in the bottom of the ninth inning. Craig Kimbrel earned a six-out save.

The Red Sox trailed 5-4 in the sixth inning, when Jackie Bradley Jr. belted a two-run home run to right field to put Boston ahead 6-5. Boston tacked on another run when Brock Holt walked with the bases loaded in the seventh, then one more on a J.D. Martinez RBI single in the eighth.

Starter Rick Porcello lasted just four ineffective innings, allowing four runs off seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Houston’s starter, Charlie Morton, lasted just 2.1 innings, allowing three runs.

Umpire Joe West made a controversial call in the bottom of the first inning, ruling that a fan interfered with Mookie Betts as he tried to rob a home run from Jose Altuve. It was unclear whether Betts reached into the crowd on replay, so after a lengthy review, the call on the field stood.

Full recap to come…