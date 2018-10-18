BOSTON (CBS) – If you want to grow old gracefully, perhaps you should eat more fish. A new study finds a link between eating seafood and healthy aging.

Even though we all want to live longer, we want to live longer without pain and suffering and with a good quality of life. And researchers at Tufts University and around the country say eating more fish could help towards that end.

They followed more than 2500 older adults between 1992 and 2015 and found that those with the highest blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids found in fish had an 18-percent lower risk of unhealthy aging.

While the study doesn’t prove that eating fish actually causes people to live longer, experts encourage older adults to incorporate more fish into their diets.

Fatty fish like salmon have highest levels of omega-3’s, but most seafood offers some.