BOSTON (CBS) – The Mega Millions jackpot is getting closer to $1 billion. It grew again Thursday and now stands at $970 million for Friday night’s drawing. The cash option is $548.6 million.

This is the second largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, only behind the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. Friday.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday night at 11. That jackpot now stands at $430 million after no winner was drawn Wednesday night.

Ticket for both games are $2 apiece and can be bought in 44 states, including Massachusetts.