MALDEN (CBS) – A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Malden.

The serious accident occurred Thursday morning on the Fellsway. State Police said a car hit a pedestrian.

Authorities have closed off the road as part of the accident investigation.

The victim was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, State Police said.

