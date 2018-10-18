HOUSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox are heading to the World Series.

And they knocked off the defending champs to get there.

The Red Sox won their fourth straight game on Thursday night, this one by a 4-1 final score, to eliminate the Astros from the American League Championship Series in five games.

The Red Sox now await the winner of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers.

David Price recorded a playoff career-high nine strikeouts, while throwing six shutout innings. J.D. Martinez hit a solo home run to plate the first Boston run in the third inning, and Rafael Devers blasted a three-run homer in the sixth to stretch the lead to 4-0.

Both of those home runs were hit off Justin Verlander, who allowed the four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings. The home run by Martinez broke a stretch of 26 consecutive scoreless innings for Verlander in elimination games, which was the longest streak in postseason history.

Craig Kimbrel earned the save.

The World Series will begin Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Fenway Park.

Full recap to come…