BOSTON (AP) — The head of the FBI’s Boston office is retiring after two decades with the agency.

The FBI said Thursday that Harold Shaw, special agent in charge of the Boston Division, will retire in January.

Shaw took over as head of the office that oversees Maine, Massachusetts New Hampshire and Rhode Island in October 2015.

The Massachusetts native joined the FBI in 1999 as a special agent in the New York Division, where his investigations included the USS Cole bombing and Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

In Boston, Shaw oversaw such investigations as the arrest of dozens of MS-13 members, which authorities have touted as the nation’s largest single take down of the notorious Salvadoran gang.

Shaw has taken a job at a quasi-public authority as chief security officer.

