BOSTON (CBS) – Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros had everyone on the edge of their seats – especially Joe Castiglione.

The Red Sox play-by-play announcer for WEEI literally fell out of his seat while making the call of left fielder Andrew Benintendi’s game-saving play in the ninth inning. Check out Castiglione’s call in the video below.

.@RedSox radio broadcaster Joe Castiglione got so excited during the final play, he literally fell out of his seat. Can you believe it? 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/HdMe6upUpF — MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2018

With the bases loaded and two outs, Benintendi extended fully and snagged an Alex Bregman line drive. The catch preserved Boston’s 8-6 victory and pulled the Red Sox within one win of a World Series berth.

Castiglione brought Red Sox fans the dramatic call, despite his tumble.

“Did he make the catch? He did! He got it,” Castiglione said before a thud can be heard. “And the Red Sox win as I just went head over heels in my chair. Oh wow. What a catch by Andrew Benintendi!”