BOSTON (CBS) – Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros had everyone on the edge of their seats – especially Joe Castiglione.
The Red Sox play-by-play announcer for WEEI literally fell out of his seat while making the call of left fielder Andrew Benintendi’s game-saving play in the ninth inning. Check out Castiglione’s call in the video below.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Benintendi extended fully and snagged an Alex Bregman line drive. The catch preserved Boston’s 8-6 victory and pulled the Red Sox within one win of a World Series berth.
Castiglione brought Red Sox fans the dramatic call, despite his tumble.
“Did he make the catch? He did! He got it,” Castiglione said before a thud can be heard. “And the Red Sox win as I just went head over heels in my chair. Oh wow. What a catch by Andrew Benintendi!”