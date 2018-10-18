BOSTON (CBS) — For Chicago to be able to beat the Patriots, it’s going to take all hands on deck. But the Bears may be without their best player when they take the field at home on Sunday.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack missed practice Thursday for the second consecutive day, as he deals with an ankle injury that he suffered during last week’s game against Miami.

Mack did return to the game last week after suffering the injury, but his effectiveness notably dropped.

In addition to Mack, the Bears may be without a significant offensive weapon, as wide receiver Allen Robinson did not participate in Thursday’s practice, after he was limited on Wednesday. He’s dealing with a groin injury.

Both Mack and Robinson may end up playing on Sunday, but if they do, their health and mobility has to be considered a great question.

For the Patriots, right tackle Marcus Cannon would figure to be doubtful for Sunday, as he missed his second straight practice due to a concussion.