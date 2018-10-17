NEWTON (CBS)- On any given day you can find Emily Brophy and her mom behind the counter at New England Soup Factory.

“Once fall starts it’s non stop you have hundreds and hundreds of people during lunch,” Brophy said.

But Wednesday, customers are not asking about the day’s special. They’re asking about her mom and soup shop owner Marjorie Druker.

“I’m not physically hurt but it’s the self esteem it’s the way that somebody can kind of bruise your soul,” Marjorie said.

Marjorie had soup thrown in her face by a customer Monday morning.

“I had been dealing with her for maybe about seven minutes and I just didn’t feel a good energy,” Marjorie said.

She says she had offered the customer a sample of soup after she ordered a sandwich.

“She really didn’t like the size of the sandwich and I said ‘well we make it a smaller size so you can enjoy some soup with it, why don’t I give you some samples,'” Marjorie said.

The woman didn’t seem to like that either and insisted Marjorie give her a spoon to taste the sample.

“She wanted the spoon and it doesn’t fit in,” Marjorie said.

That’s when the alleged assault occurred. Surveillance video captured the moment the woman threw the hot soup in Marjorie’s face.

“To have food at 160 degrees and have somebody throw it in your face, I have been in the industry since I was 17 years old so I’ve gotten burnt and cut so I can handle it but if it were somebody else that really concerns me,” Marjorie said.

Police tracked down the customer and are only identifying her as a 64-year-old woman. She’s been charged with assault and battery and will appear in Newton District Court at a later date.

Marjorie says she’s sharing her story to stand up for those who may not have a voice.

“I would like to be a voice for food service workers people don’t treat them with as much dignity and respect and they deserve it,” Druker said.