LOWELL (CBS News) – If a couple of Georgina Hutchison’s classmates feel like family, that’s because they are. Her mother and grandmother are fellow students at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Mary Humble, who they call Nana, wasn’t able to go to college in her native Ireland. After a battle with cancer she decided to enroll.

“I love the kids. I call them the kids and it astounds me how they will hang out with me,” Mary said.

Deirdre Hutchison fell behind in school as a teenager because of health issues and college became a distant dream.

“I saw Mom go back to school and I was still terrified, and then finally it was like, oh my gosh, if she can do it, I can do it,” she said.

Georgina was the last to arrive. She transferred to be closer to her family. Grandmother and granddaughter — who have always been close — have even taken a class together.

“As they say in America, it was very neat,” Mary said.

But Georgina said she would “never” take a class with her mom. She’s working toward a criminal justice degree, but Mary and Deirdre are in it for another reason: a love of learning. That is, except for math.

“Give me chemo before math,” Mary said.

Who needs math when you can count on the love of family.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

h/t CBS News