BOSTON (CBS) – Pimples aren’t just for teens anymore. A growing number of adults also have acne.

A 2018 review of studies in the journal Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology reported a significant increase in adult acne, mostly in women with breakouts on the lower third of their faces.

One dermatologist told the New York Times that nearly all of her adult female patients are getting pimples. And some experts are calling it an epidemic.

It’s not clear why. They say environmental factors like stress and diet may play a role. Hormones are another factor. And the vast number of facial products that women use on their faces may block pores.

There are many products out there to help treat and prevent acne but dermatologists warn that if you’re older, your skin can be more sensitive to chemicals and blemishes may last longer than when you were younger.