MARBLEHEAD (CBS) – Damaging winds took down trees and power lines on the North Shore Wednesday.

In Marblehead, tree branches knocked out several utility poles on Elm Street. Marblehead Municipal Light is in the process of replacing those utility poles.

“Look at that those are big poles that are all like all down, wires are down,” said Karen Jerome, who wasn’t expecting the afternoon storm, let alone the powerful winds it brought with it.

“It was scary very, very windy,” said Jerome. “The umbrellas were flying around in the backyard, the chairs were flying around the backyard and I didn’t expect it.”

Jerome was one of a handful of residents checking out the damage left behind from the storm.

Utility crews turned off most of the power to the immediate area as a precaution after the poles fell around 5:30 p.m. Residents say the storm moved in quick.

“I was coming home from work and I was on Lynn Shore Drive and the wind was whipping up it was almost like the Wizard of Oz,” one man said.

Late Wednesday night, crews said it could take hours until the power is fully restored. No injuries were reported.