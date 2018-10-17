6:45 p.m.: Houston manager A.J. Hinch made a fairly significant lineup change, moving Alex Bregman into the leadoff spot. Bregman has a ridiculous .714 on-base percentage this series, with seven walks and two hits in 14 plate appearances. While Game 3’s double should have been ruled an error instead of a hit, the numbers are still overwhelming.

Jose Altuve remains at DH, and George Springer slides down a spot to the two-hole.

For the Red Sox, Devers is starting at third, and Holt is at second, with a righty making the start for Houston.

RED SOX

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Andrew Benintendi, LF

3. J.D. Martinez, DH

4. Xander Bogaerts, SS

5. Rafael Devers, 3B

6. Steve Pearce, 1B

7. Brock Holt, 2B

8. Christian Vazquez, C

9. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

–RHP Rick Porcello

ASTROS

1. Alex Bregman, 3B

2. George Springer, CF

3. Jose Altuve, DH

4. Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

5. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6. Josh Reddick, RF

7. Carlos Correa, SS

8. Martin Maldonado, C

9. Tony Kemp, LF

–RHP Charlie Morton

6:30 p.m.: Tonight is the biggest game of the season for the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros.

Of course, the same was true last night, and Sunday night, and Saturday night. That’s the beauty of this time of year, isn’t it?

Still, while every game in a championship series is significant, tonight will be extra important for the Red Sox, after news broke of Chris Sale being unable to start Game 5. While the Red Sox can certainly win without Sale (they’re 2-0 without him thus far in this series, as you know), the team would generally prefer to have their ace available in Game 5, just in case the series is tied 2-2 entering the night.

Alas, the Red Sox don’t have that option, and a loss in Game 4 would put a tremendous amount of pressure on whoever starts Game 5 (Eduardo Rodriguez? David Price on short rest?).

Even if the Red Sox win tonight, they’d prefer to have Sale in a close-out situation, rather than extend the series. That scenario, though, is preferable to being knotted at 2-2.

All of which puts an added focus on tonight. Game 4. If the Red Sox win, they’ll take a (overused sports term/cliche forthcoming) commanding 3-1 lead in the series. If the Astros win, it’s back to square one, with baseball’s two best teams facing the prospect of a three-game series.

It’s going to be a big one, and we’ll have live updates and analysis right here in the live blog.