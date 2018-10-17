  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Merrimack NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – Police arrested a man who was wearing fishnet stockings, devil horns, and a wig when he allegedly tried to break into a New Hampshire home early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Grouse Lane in Merrimack for a report of someone trying to gain entry. The suspect was banging on windows and trying to open doors.

The first officer on scene saw someone standing by an emergency access gate near the home.

ericmann Man Wearing Fishnet Stockings, Devil Horns Arrested After Running From NH Police

Eric Mann. (Image Credit: Merrimack Police)

Upon seeing the officer, the suspect ran toward Ministerial Drive. The officer caught up with the suspect as he stepped in the front door of a home on the street.

Initially, the suspect appeared to be a woman with long black hair, costume devil horns, makeup and women’s fishnet stockings.

But after taking the suspect into custody, police found it was a man, later identified as Eric Mann, wearing a black wig. He matched the description given to police by the homeowner who originally called.

Mann is scheduled to be arraigned on October 29. He is charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s