MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – Police arrested a man who was wearing fishnet stockings, devil horns, and a wig when he allegedly tried to break into a New Hampshire home early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Grouse Lane in Merrimack for a report of someone trying to gain entry. The suspect was banging on windows and trying to open doors.

The first officer on scene saw someone standing by an emergency access gate near the home.

Upon seeing the officer, the suspect ran toward Ministerial Drive. The officer caught up with the suspect as he stepped in the front door of a home on the street.

Initially, the suspect appeared to be a woman with long black hair, costume devil horns, makeup and women’s fishnet stockings.

But after taking the suspect into custody, police found it was a man, later identified as Eric Mann, wearing a black wig. He matched the description given to police by the homeowner who originally called.

Mann is scheduled to be arraigned on October 29. He is charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest.