BOSTON (CBS) – There was no winner in the latest Mega Millions drawing so the jackpot has grown to an enormous new record of $868 million. The cash option is now at $494 million.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing were 3-45-49-61-69 with the Mega Ball 9.

There was one $5 million winner in Texas, where a player matched the first five numbers and included the optional Megaplier, which was purchased for an extra dollar.

Eight others matched the five numbers for a $1 million prize. Two of those tickets were sold in Pennsylvania. The others were in California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey and New York.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday night at 11. That jackpot now stands at $345 million, with the cash option at $199 million.

Ticket for both games are $2 apiece and can be bought in 44 states, including Massachusetts.