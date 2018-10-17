  • WBZ TVOn Air

Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (CBS) – Investigators say they’ve found the driver caught on dash camera video hitting a bicyclist in Jamaica Plain and driving off last summer.

Jonathan Costa, 27, of Brookline, will be arraigned Wednesday in West Roxbury Municipal Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury in the August 6 crash.

Driver Charged In Jamaica Plain Hit And Run Caught On Video

The driver of this red car was caught on dash cam video hitting the cyclist Aug. 6 in Jamaica Plain. (WBZ-TV)

A 20-year-old woman was riding her bike in a rotary at Centre Street and the Arborway when she was hit by a red sedan. She was not seriously hurt thanks to her helmet, backpack, and the way she landed in the street.

The entire incident was caught on another car’s dashboard camera. That driver stopped and helped the cyclist, who has not been identified.

