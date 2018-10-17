BOSTON (CBS) – Investigators say they’ve found the driver caught on dash camera video hitting a bicyclist in Jamaica Plain and driving off last summer.

Jonathan Costa, 27, of Brookline, will be arraigned Wednesday in West Roxbury Municipal Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury in the August 6 crash.

A 20-year-old woman was riding her bike in a rotary at Centre Street and the Arborway when she was hit by a red sedan. She was not seriously hurt thanks to her helmet, backpack, and the way she landed in the street.

The entire incident was caught on another car’s dashboard camera. That driver stopped and helped the cyclist, who has not been identified.