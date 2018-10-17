  • WBZ TVOn Air

By STEVE LeBLANC, Associated Press
Filed Under:Gov. Charlie Baker, Jay Gonzalez, Rep. Geoff Diehl, Sen. Elizabeth Warren

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said during a debate that he hadn’t decided if he would vote for fellow Republican and U.S. Senate candidate Geoff Diehl even though he endorsed Diehl’s candidacy.

Immediately after Wednesday’s debate with Democratic challenger Jay Gonzalez, however, Baker said he would vote for Diehl.

During the live televised debate, Baker said he decided to back the state’s Republican ticket which includes Diehl, who co-chaired President Donald Trump’s 2016 Massachusetts presidential campaign.

When pressed, the governor wouldn’t say if he’d vote for Diehl.

baker2 Gov. Baker: I Misspoke; Will Vote For GOP Senate Candidate

Jay Gonzalez and Governor Charlie Baker in WGBH debate (Image credit WGBH)

After the hour-long debate on WGBH, Baker told reporters he misspoke and that he’s going to vote for the Republican ticket, including Diehl.

Gonzalez criticized Baker during the debate for appearing to back away from a candidate he’d endorsed.

Election Day is Nov. 6.

